Falcons' Russell Gage: Log first catch since opener
Gage hauled in one of two targets for 12 receiving yards during Sunday's 53-32 loss to the Texans.
The second-year wideout was able to bounce back quickly from a concussion suffered in the season opener against Minnesota, suiting up in all four of Atlanta's games since but never getting more than one offensive touch or fielding even 25 percent of the offensive snaps. Neither Gage or Justin Hardy has emerged as the Falcons' No. 4 option at wide receiver, as Atlanta gets set for a Week 6 matchup against an Arizona secondary that has held up reasonably well in Patrick Peterson's (suspension) absence thus far in 2019, ranking among the NFL's best 20 teams in terms of receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns allowed to opposing wideouts.
