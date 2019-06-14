Falcons' Russell Gage: Looking strong in minicamp
Head coach Dan Quinn said that Gage's ability to contribute on both offense and special teams makes him "more valuable" heading into the 2019 season, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Gage suited up for 15 games during his rookie season, with 82 percent of his 340 total snaps coming on special teams. Coach Quinn complimenting Gage's versatility is an encouraging sign, but rookie Marcus Green (hamstring) could be push him for a Week 1 roster spot if the team elects to keep less than six receivers. The top four slots in the receiving corps are locked down between Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, Mohamed Sanu and Justin Hardy, with Gage and Green being the most likely candidates to be the No. 5 option and a key special teams contributor.
