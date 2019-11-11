Falcons' Russell Gage: Makes impact in Week 10 win
Gage compiled 23 receiving yards on four catches during Sunday's 26-9 win against New Orleans.
Gage's five targets trailed only Julio Jones' nine, as the second-year wideout tied Austin Hooper (knee) with a team-high four catches during Atlanta's upset triumph over the rival Saints. Hooper's status remains uncertain for Week 11, meaning Gage may benefit from increased involvement in the passing game with the Falcons going up against a Carolina defense that allowed zero passing touchdowns Sunday against Green Bay, while permitting only one Packers player -- Davante Adams -- to exceed 60 receiving yards on the afternoon.
