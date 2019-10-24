Falcons' Russell Gage: May get first shot to replace Sanu
Assistant head coach Raheem Morris said Thursday that Gage has received the first crack at filling in for the departed Mohamed Sanu in the slot during practices this week, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.
Both Gage and Justin Hardy are likely in line for elevated roles on offense following Tuesday's trade that sent Sanu to the Patriots, but Morris' comments suggest the former has the early edge on seeing the most work in three-wideout sets alongside Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley. Though Sanu earned six targets per game through the Falcons' first seven games, Gage won't necessarily be in store for that sort of volume. Instead, expect the Falcons to spread Sanu's vacated targets among a number of pass catchers that includes Gage, whose fantasy stock will get a bump.
