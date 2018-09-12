Falcons' Russell Gage: Misses practice with knee issue
Gage didn't participate in practice Wednesday due to a knee injury, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The rookie sixth-round pick slots in at the bottom of the Falcons' depth chart at receiver, so he won't be in store for meaningful snaps on offense even if the injury is no longer a concern heading into Sunday's game against the Panthers.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks: Week 2
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
What to know for Week 2
Heath Cummings breaks down Week 2 and tells you what you need to know.
-
Fantasy Football: News roundup
It's all about injuries as we review who looks more or less likely to help your Fantasy team...
-
Week 2 Fantasy Football trade chart
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...