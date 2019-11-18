Falcons' Russell Gage: Moderately involved in Week 11 win
Gage caught two of four targets for 32 receiving yards during Sunday's 29-3 win against the Panthers.
Between the trade of Mohamed Sanu to New England and Sunday's matchup against Carolina, Gage had seen his offensive snap count increase from no higher than 22 percent between Weeks 1 through 7, to percentages of 57 and 62 during Atlanta's Week 8 and 10 losses to the Seahawks and Saints. While he's averaged a much-improved 37.7 receiving yards per game over his past three outings, Gage remains in search of his first career touchdown heading into a matchup against a Buccaneers pass defense that ranks bottom five in the NFL with more than 2.4 touchdowns surrendered per game through the air.
