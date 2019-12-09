Falcons' Russell Gage: More work on tap
Gage is in line for increased usage with Calvin Ridley (abdomen) expected to miss the rest of the season, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.
Since Mohamed Sanu was dealt to the Patriots in late October, Gage has manned the slot for the Falcons, racking up 41 targets over the last six games. Gage's peripheral numbers (9.2 YPC and 6.3 YPT) are appropriate for a receiver that doesn't make an impact outside of short- and medium-range throws from Matt Ryan. Having said that, Gage is set to be an even bigger part of Atlanta's passing attack over the final three games of the campaign.
