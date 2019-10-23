Gage has elevated up the Falcons' depth chart at wide receiver following the Tuesday morning trade of Mohamed Sanu, Kelsey Conway of the team's official site reports.

The second-year wideout tallied his fourth reception of 2019 during Sunday's loss to the Rams, but his muffed punt proved costly as it resulted in a fumble recovery touchdown for Darious WIlliams and the Rams. Gage has played between 14 and 22 percent of Atlanta's offensive snaps in every game thus far this season but likely will see an uptick in offensive involvement now that Mohamed Sanu and his six targets per game are no longer in the mix.