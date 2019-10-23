Falcons' Russell Gage: Moving up depth chart
Gage has elevated up the Falcons' depth chart at wide receiver following the Tuesday morning trade of Mohamed Sanu, Kelsey Conway of the team's official site reports.
The second-year wideout tallied his fourth reception of 2019 during Sunday's loss to the Rams, but his muffed punt proved costly as it resulted in a fumble recovery touchdown for Darious WIlliams and the Rams. Gage has played between 14 and 22 percent of Atlanta's offensive snaps in every game thus far this season but likely will see an uptick in offensive involvement now that Mohamed Sanu and his six targets per game are no longer in the mix.
More News
-
Falcons' Russell Gage: Nabs pass in loss•
-
Falcons' Russell Gage: Log first catch since opener•
-
Falcons' Russell Gage: No offensive impact against Eagles•
-
Falcons' Russell Gage: Gearing up Sunday•
-
Falcons' Russell Gage: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Falcons' Russell Gage: Limited in practice Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 8 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...
-
Week 8 Waivers: Injury replacements
With big-names dealing with injuries, there's no shortage of options on the waiver wire in...
-
Scouting the top waiver RBs
There are plenty of running backs worth targeting on waivers in Week 8, and CBS Sports NFL...
-
Injury reaction: Kerryon Johnson on IR
Kerryon Johnson's season looks likely to end again with a knee injury and a trip to IR. Here's...
-
Week 8 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
Trade fallout: New No. 1s for DEN, SF
The 49ers acquire Emmanuel Sanders from the Broncos to fill a glaring need on a 6-0 team. Here's...