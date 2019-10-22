Gage caught one of two target for a 13-yard gain during Sunday's 37-10 loss to the Rams.

After fading after the opener, Gage has now logged a catch in three consecutive games with multiple targets in two of those contests. That's probably not enough to get you excited about Gage's prospects. Even with a so-so Seattle pass defense on deck for Sunday, Matt Ryan's (ankle) uncertain availability should further steer you away from Gage.