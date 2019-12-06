Play

Gage (ribs) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game versus the Panthers, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Gage has been a regular in the Falcons offense since Mohamed Sanu was dealt to the Patriots after Week 7. In five subsequent outings, Gage has earned between 48 and 74 percent of the snaps on offense in a given week, compiling 26 catches (on 37 targets) for 241 yards and one touchdown. His practice reps were capped this week by a rib injury, but fellow wideouts Julio Jones (shoulder) and Calvin Ridley (toe) had the same limitations. The trio will aim to take advantage of a Carolina defense that has conceded 178.1 receiving yards per game and nine total TDs to the position in 12 contests this season.

