Falcons' Russell Gage: No offensive impact against Eagles
Gage was targeted once, but did not record a reception during Sunday's 24-20 win against Philadelphia.
Gage was active for a key Week 2 showdown against the Eagles, but only played 14 percent of the offensive snaps after suffering a concussion during the season opener against Minnesota. He'll continue to serve as Atlanta's No. 4 or 5 option at wideout in a Week 3 road trip to Indianapolis, as the Falcons take on a Colts defense that held Marcus Mariota to 154 passing yards in its last time out after getting lit up by Philip Rivers for 333 yards and three touchdowns the game prior.
