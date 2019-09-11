Gage (concussion) did not practice Wednesday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Gage suffered a head injury during Sunday's loss against the Vikings and will need to clear the league's concussion protocol before retaking the field. If Gage is forced to miss any time Justin Hardy will slot in as the No. 4 wideout in Atlanta.

