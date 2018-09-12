Gage (knee) did not participate in practice Wednesday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Gage continues to nurse a knee injury as Sunday's matchup against the Panthers looms closer. The rookie is not in line to receive targets regardless of his health, currently ranking as the sixth wideout on Atlanta's depth chart, but should play on special teams if he's able to get healthy and fully participate in practice before Sunday.

