Gage caught five of 10 targets for 68 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 31-27 loss to the Buccaneers.

Gage delivered an impactful opening drive, pulling in a 27-yard catch on a deep post before notching his fourth score of the season by virtue of a five-yard catch the very next play. The third-year wideout now finds himself in the midst of a three-game scoring streak after throwing a 39-yard TD to Calvin Ridley during last Sunday's loss to the Chargers. With seven or more targets in each of his past three appearances, Gage's anticipated volume for Week 16 may largely hinge on whether Julio Jones (hamstring) can return to the lineup.