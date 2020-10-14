Gage (shoulder) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Gage only caught two of five targets for 16 yards during Sunday's loss to the Panthers, while playing a season-low 62 percent of snaps (not counting Week 3, when a concussion forced him out). It appears as though the slot specialist's struggles may have been at least partially to blame on a shoulder injury, though it's encouraging that he wasn't forced to miss practice entirely. Gage will work to shed his injury designation and get fully healthy in time to face the Vikings in Week 6.