Gage reeled in his lone target for a gain of seven yards during Sunday's 26-16 loss to the Ravens.

The rookie sixth-round draft choice is every bit of a project, but Atlanta hopes that with enough coaching and repetition, the former collegiate defensive back can transform into a viable contributor on special teams coverage, with occasional spot duty as a slot receiver. If there's any single demonstration of the Falcons' intentions for him, it's that 201 of his 214 snaps this season have come on special teams. With limited offensive opportunity Gage has caught both of his targets, logging 16 receiving yards on the year. If he is involved in the passing game Sunday at the Packers, there's a chance he registers his first career touchdown -- going up against a defense that's allowed 17 wide receiver scores in 2018 (fourth-most).