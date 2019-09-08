Gage (concussion) won't return to Sunday's game versus the Panthers, William McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Gage took a hard hit to the head in the first half, and he didn't return after halftime. His day is done, and this leaves the Falcons' with four healthy receivers, and Justin Hardy will bump up the No. 4 on the depth chart. Gage will need to clear the league's concussion protocol before he can play again.

