Gage (groin) practiced fully Thursday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Gage missed some time recently due to a groin injury, including being listed as limited at Wednesday's session, but the Falcons allowed to handle every rep Thursday. Now ready to face the Seahawks on Sunday, he slot in as the No. 3 wide receiver behind Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley.
More News
-
Falcons' Russell Gage: Tending to groin issue•
-
Falcons' Russell Gage: Returns to practice Monday•
-
Falcons' Russell Gage: Absent from practice•
-
Falcons' Russell Gage: Expected to secure No. 3 WR role•
-
Falcons' Russell Gage: Beneficiary of draft weekend•
-
Falcons' Russell Gage: Ties Jones for team high in targets•