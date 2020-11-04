Gage (shoulder/knee) was limited in practice Wednesday, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Meanwhile, Calvin Ridley was unable to practice due to a mid-foot sprain suffered last Thursday at Carolina, a development that may open up some reps for Gage if the former is forced to miss some time. Since opening the season with 15 catches (on 21 targets) for 160 yards and one TD in the first two games, Gage has only surpassed 50 receiving yards in four of the last six contests. Assuming he can get past his own health concerns, he'll look to get back on track Sunday against the Broncos.