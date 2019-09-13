Gage (concussion) is considered questionable for Sunday's Week 2 matchup with Philadelphia, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.

Gage was unable to practice Wednesday but managed to get in a limited participation in Thursday's session. If the 23-year-old isn't able to suit up Sunday, Olamide Zaccheaus would be most likely to pick up any extra reps.

