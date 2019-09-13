Falcons' Russell Gage: Questionable for Sunday
Gage (concussion) is considered questionable for Sunday's Week 2 matchup with Philadelphia, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.
Gage was unable to practice Wednesday but managed to get in a limited participation in Thursday's session. If the 23-year-old isn't able to suit up Sunday, Olamide Zaccheaus would be most likely to pick up any extra reps.
More News
-
Falcons' Russell Gage: Limited in practice Thursday•
-
Falcons' Russell Gage: No practice Wednesday•
-
Falcons' Russell Gage: Out for rest of game•
-
Falcons' Russell Gage: Leaves Sunday's game•
-
Falcons' Russell Gage: Could play offensive role Sunday•
-
Falcons' Russell Gage: Absent from injury report•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Sleepers: Week 2 reinforcements
Jamey Eisenberg runs through his favorite sleepers for each position in Week 2, plus offers...
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, advice, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you're locking in the right lineup with Dave Richard's look at the Week 2 schedule,...