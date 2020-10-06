Gage hauled in two of his three targets for 22 receiving yards during Monday's 30-16 loss to the Packers.

Perhaps because he exited Atlanta's Week 3 loss to Chicago with a concussion, the third-year receiver was eased back into the mix against Green Bay on Monday night. That may explain the fact that Olamide Zaccheaus, who is typically No. 4 on the WR depth chart, tripled Gage in targets Week 4. With Julio Jones (hamstring) having exited Monday's contest because of injury, Gage may remain a top two or three wideout option for the Falcons heading into a matchup against Carolina's seventh-ranked pass defense