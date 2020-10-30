Gage reeled in two of his three targets for 25 receiving yards during Thursday's 25-17 win against Carolina.

Gage had gotten on track Weeks 6 and 7 against Minnesota and Detroit by producing 10 combined receptions for 119 yards, but with a quiet performance Thursday night the third-year receiver had now been held under 30 receiving yards in four of his past six outings. Calvin Ridley (ankle) had to exit the divisional win midway through the second quarter due to injury, but thankfully X-rays have come back negative. If Ridley's subsequent MRI has a less favorable outcome, however, Gage would likely be in line for an enhanced workload Week 9 against the 2-4 Broncos.