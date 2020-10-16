Gage (shoulder) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game at Minnesota.
Gage figures to handle his usual role in the slot, where the Vikings have been using rookie first-round pick Jeff Gladney in recent weeks. With Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley both cleared to play, Gage is no better than third in the pecking order for targets, though it could work in his favor if the Falcons end up chasing a deficit and facing conservative coverage schemes that make it easier to throw short passes.
More News
-
Falcons' Russell Gage: Limited in practice Thursday•
-
Falcons' Russell Gage: Nursing shoulder injury•
-
Falcons' Russell Gage: Shut down by Panthers•
-
Falcons' Russell Gage: Quiet night in Green Bay•
-
Falcons' Russell Gage: All set for Monday•
-
Falcons' Russell Gage: Upgrades to full practice Friday•