Gage (ribs) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Even with a lengthier turnaround for Sunday's game against the Panthers after the Falcons last played Thanksgiving Day, Gage is evidently still hurting to some degree. Now listed as a limited participant in back-to-back practices, Gage will likely need to graduate to full participation in Friday's session to avoid carrying a designation into the matchup with Carolina. Since taking over for the departed Mohamed Sanu as Atlanta's primary slot man in Week 8, Gage has averaged 7.4 targets per game.

