Falcons' Russell Gage: Reps capped Thursday
Gage (ribs) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Even with a lengthier turnaround for Sunday's game against the Panthers after the Falcons last played Thanksgiving Day, Gage is evidently still hurting to some degree. Now listed as a limited participant in back-to-back practices, Gage will likely need to graduate to full participation in Friday's session to avoid carrying a designation into the matchup with Carolina. Since taking over for the departed Mohamed Sanu as Atlanta's primary slot man in Week 8, Gage has averaged 7.4 targets per game.
More News
-
Falcons' Russell Gage: Battling rib injury•
-
Falcons' Russell Gage: Tallies first career receiving TD•
-
Falcons' Russell Gage: Big day against Bucs secondary•
-
Falcons' Russell Gage: Moderately involved in Week 11 win•
-
Falcons' Russell Gage: Makes impact in Week 10 win•
-
Falcons' Russell Gage: Busy during Week 8 loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 14 RB Preview: Sit Mack and Breida
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 14, including how to handle Matt Breida...
-
TNF preview, Cook, Thielen injury update
Who can you trust on Thursday night? Chris Towers breaks down the Bears and Cowboys, and wraps...
-
12/5 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew breaks down the AFC matchups on the Week 14 slate, debating...
-
Fantasy football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 14.
-
Week 14 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...