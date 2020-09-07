Gage (undisclosed) participated in Monday's practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
It's unclear if Gage practiced at full speed, but there doesn't seem to be much concern about his availability for Week 1 versus Seattle, and there will be more clarification when the first official injury report is released Wednesday. The 24-year-old is expected to lock down the No. 3 receiver role to begin the year and build off last year's 49-446-1 line.
