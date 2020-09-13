Gage (head) was cleared to return to Sunday's game versus the Seahawks, William McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.
Gage left briefly to be examined after a hard hit from Jamal Adams in the first half, but the receiver apparently cleared concussion protocol and returned to the game.
