Gage caught seven of a team-high 12 targets for 58 receiving yards during Sunday's 24-9 loss to the Saints.

With Julio Jones beleaguered by a hamstring issue from the second quarter on, missing a chunk of second-half action in the process, Gage reached the double-digit threshold in targets for the first time since Week 1. The LSU product started the season promisingly by recording 15 receptions for 160 yards and a touchdown Weeks 1 and 2, but entering Sunday he had averaged just 31.3 receiving yards per game with zero scores in seven appearances since. Gage has garnered six-plus targets in three of his past four games as the Falcons prepare to host Las Vegas in Week 12.