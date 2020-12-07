Gage hauled in four of eight targets for 51 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 21-16 loss to New Orleans.

Julio Jones' return to the lineup from a hamstring injury did not deplete Gage's role, as the third-year man logged more targets, receptions and receiving yards than he did Week 12 against the Raiders while Jones was inactive. Gage also secured his first receiving TD since Week 2, bringing an end to the 24-year-old's nine-game scoring drought. With eight-plus targets in two of his past three outings, he remains the third WR option for the Falcons heading into a Week 14 matchup at the Chargers.