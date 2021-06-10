Gage will likely find himself in a key role in the passing game in 2021 following the departure of Julio Jones, Scott Blair of the Falcons' official site reports.

Gage broke out for a career-best 72 catches for 786 yards and four touchdowns on 109 targets in 2020, all career-best outputs through three seasons. He could have a chance to surpass those outputs as a full-time starter this season alongside Calvin Ridley, although the addition of Kyle Pitts figures to draw some targets away from the wide receiver position.