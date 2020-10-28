Gage (knee) doesn't have a designation for Thursday's game in Carolina.
Gage logged a limited offensive snap count (32 percent) during Sunday's loss to the Lions, marking the second time in seven contests in which he didn't earn at least 60 percent. Still, he made an impression in the box score, with six receptions (on seven targets) for 54 yards. Gage's practice reps were capped Monday through Wednesday due to a knee injury stemming from Week 7, so it remains to be seen if a similar fate awaits him Thursday.