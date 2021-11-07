Gage caught seven of eight targets for 64 yards in Sunday's 27-25 win over New Orleans.

Gage is working as Atlanta's top option at wide receiver with Calvin Ridley (personal) on the non-football injury list. He caught all six of his first-half targets for 55 yards but didn't play much of a role in the second half, as slot receiver Olamide Zaccheaus (two touchdowns) and the versatile Cordarrelle Patterson (126 receiving yards) led the Falcons' passing attack. Gage set a season high in catches here and has eclipsed 60 receiving yards twice in his last three games heading into a Week 10 matchup with the Cowboys.