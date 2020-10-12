Gage caught two of his five targets for 16 receiving yards during Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Panthers.

The LSU product burst onto the scene at the start of 2020 with 15 receptions, 160 yards and a touchdown between Weeks 1 and 2, but he has averaged just two catches and 21.3 receiving yards per game in three appearances since. Gage suffered a concussion during Atlanta's loss to Chicago and was limited to just 12 offensive snaps in Week 3, but he has been active for every game this season. He remains listed without an injury designation heading into a Week 6 showdown against a Vikings defense that allowed 217 receiving yards and three receiving TDs to Seattle on Sunday night.