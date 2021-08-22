Gage did not play in Saturday's preseason game against the Dolphins, Scott Bair of the Falcons' official site reports.

The Falcons sat a number of players from their wide receiver corps, including Calvin Ridley. After the departure of Julio Jones, Gage figures to serve as the team's second receiver. Gage produced 72 receptions for 786 yards and four touchdowns in 2020 and could see more volume in 2021. However, he's not much of a downfield threat, as he averaged only 7.2 yards per target.