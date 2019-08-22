Falcons' Russell Gage: Sitting Thursday
Gage will miss Thursday's preseason contest against Washington with a hip injury, William McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.
Gage originally sustained the injury in last week's matchup with the Jets, although head coach Dan Quinn said the 23-year-old avoided any structural damage. It's still seemingly unclear how serious the injury is or how much longer Gage will have to rest, but Justin Hardy and Devin Gray will each likely see more work in the meantime.
More News
-
Falcons' Russell Gage: Avoids structural damage•
-
Falcons' Russell Gage: Leaves game with hip injury•
-
Falcons' Russell Gage: Difference maker against Phins•
-
Falcons' Russell Gage: Looking strong in minicamp•
-
Falcons' Russell Gage: Two receptions in season finale•
-
Falcons' Russell Gage: First career multi-catch outing•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
What to watch in Preseason Week 3
Week 3 of the preseason is commonly thought of as the dress rehearsal for the regular season....
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Buy the Duke
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Ben
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
WR Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings says Josh Gordon and John Brown have improved their status since his last r...
-
Rookie Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings says Miles Sanders and Darwin Thompson have improved their status since his...
-
QB Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings says Lamar Jackson and Sam Darnold have improved their status since his last...