Gage will miss Thursday's preseason contest against Washington with a hip injury, William McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Gage originally sustained the injury in last week's matchup with the Jets, although head coach Dan Quinn said the 23-year-old avoided any structural damage. It's still seemingly unclear how serious the injury is or how much longer Gage will have to rest, but Justin Hardy and Devin Gray will each likely see more work in the meantime.