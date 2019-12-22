Falcons' Russell Gage: Solid Week 16 showing against Jags
Gage hauled in five of six targets for 49 yards and ran for seven yards on two carries during Sunday's 24-12 win against Jacksonville.
The second-year man out of LSU has been a steady contributor in Atlanta's passing game over the past month, as he has amassed at least five receptions in four of five appearances since Week 12. Gage has been efficient with opportunities granted during that span, establishing an impressive 71.4 percent catch rate with 46.8 scrimmage yards per game. He'll continue to be a secondary option for Matt Ryan when the Falcons take on a Buccaneers defense Week 17 that ranks 32nd in the NFL in both receptions (222) and receiving yards (2,970) allowed to opposing wideouts.
