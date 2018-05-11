Falcons' Russell Gage: Takes snaps at cornerback

Gage played cornerback instead of wide receiver during the first day of Falcons rookie minicamp, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Gage was selected by Atlanta with the 194th-overall selection in April's draft, largely because of his upside as a contributor on special teams where he accumulated 11 tackles and one fumble recovery during his senior campaign at LSU. In a limited offensive role, Gage compiled 517 combined rushing and receiving yards along with four touchdowns last season. The Baton Rouge native envisions himself providing value in multiple facets of the game, as he proclaimed to NFL Network's Mike Mayock during LSU's pro day in April. "I'm an offensive guy with a defensive mindset. Even though I play receiver, when I get on special teams that defensive side comes out of me". The Tigers coaching staff transitioned Gage from defensive back to wide receiver midway through his career with the program.