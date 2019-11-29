Falcons' Russell Gage: Tallies first career receiving TD
Gage caught five of nine targets for 52 yards and a touchdown during Thursday's 26-18 loss to the Saints.
The second-year receiver has become a staple in Atlanta's passing game over the past month, garnering 7.4 targets per game since Week 8, after commanding just eight total targets Weeks 1 through 7. The jettisoning of Mohamed Sanu to New England provided an opportunity for the LSU product to step up, and he's so far established a 70.3 percent catch rate with 48.2 receiving yards per game since first seeing his offensive snap share peak above 50 percent in Week 8. Targets will be more sparse should Julio Jones (shoulder) prove capable of returning from injury in Week 14, but if not, Gage will serve Atlanta's No. 2 wide receiver option against a Carolina defense that ranks 27th in receiving yards allowed to opposing WRs.
