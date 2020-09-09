Gage was limited at Wednesday's practice by a groin injury, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Gage missed the Falcons' scrimmage last Thursday but was able to get back on the field for Monday's session. While he did the same Wednesday, he clearly still has some limitations. Fortunately, he's made appearances in back-to-back practices and has two more chances to get back to full participation, at which point the team will peg his odds to suit up Sunday versus the Seahawks. If he plays, Gage will serve as the No. 3 wide receiver behind Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley.
More News
-
Falcons' Russell Gage: Returns to practice Monday•
-
Falcons' Russell Gage: Absent from practice•
-
Falcons' Russell Gage: Expected to secure No. 3 WR role•
-
Falcons' Russell Gage: Beneficiary of draft weekend•
-
Falcons' Russell Gage: Ties Jones for team high in targets•
-
Falcons' Russell Gage: Solid Week 16 showing against Jags•