Falcons' Russell Gage: Tied for second in targets Week 15
Gage caught five of six targets for 27 receiving yards and ran for six yards on his lone rush attempt during Sunday's 29-22 win against the 49ers.
The LSU product has now been held to 50 combined scrimmage yards over the past two weeks, but it's encouraging at least that he's been a highly-involved contributor amidst the depleted Falcons' receiving corps. Gage has garnered six-plus targets over three of his past four appearances, heading into a Week 16 matchup against a Jacksonville defense that Sunday allowed just one opposing player -- Oakland's Darren Waller -- to exceed 45 receiving yards.
