Gage caught seven of 13 targets for 68 yards during Sunday's 28-22 win against Tampa Bay.

The second-year wideout from LSU turned it on over the latter half of 2019, racking up five-plus receptions in five of his final six outings to close out the year. Gage's role within Atlanta's offense increased substantially upon the trade of Mohamed Sanu to New England on Oct. 22, as he averaged 7.3 targets per game between Weeks 8 and 17 after managing just eight total targets across his first six appearances. With Calvin Ridley (abdomen) expected to be recovered well in time for OTAs, Gage is expected to enter 2020 as the Falcons' No. 3 option at wide receiver so long as a newly acquired player does not supersede him on the depth chart.

