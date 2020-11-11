Gage secured two of his six targets for 11 receiving yards during Sunday's 34-27 win against Denver.

Gage attracted six-plus targets for the second time in three weeks as Calvin Ridley (foot) sat Week 9 against the Broncos, though he was only able to convert a third of his looks into receptions. Atlanta boasts the third-most prolific passing offense in the NFL thus far in 2020, but Gage possesses just two outings of more than 26 receiving yards since Week 2. The emergence of Olamide Zaccheaus, who recorded four receptions, 103 yards and a touchdown against the Broncos, has potential to mitigate Gage's involvement as the second half of the regular season progresses.