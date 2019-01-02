Falcons' Russell Gage: Two receptions in season finale
Gage hauled in both of his targets, collecting 14 receiving yards during Sunday's 34-32 win against Tampa Bay.
The versatile rookie out of LSU failed to impress as a pass catcher, with just six receptions for 63 yards across 15 games. He did, however, make his presence felt on special teams where he played gunner for a Falcons unit that allowed 6.8 yards per punt return in 2018, the eighth-best mark in the NFL. In his sophomore campaign, Gage will continue to be a factor on special teams, though he's unlikely to see much involvement on offense with the Falcons' three best wideouts -- Julio Jones, Mohamed Sanu and Calvin Ridley -- all set to return.
