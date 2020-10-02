Gage (concussion) was a full participant in Friday's practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
The Falcons haven't yet announced that Gage has cleared the league's five-step concussion protocol, but it appears as though he's at least progressed to the later stages. Julio Jones (hamstring) and Calvin Ridley (ankle/calf) were both limited participants in Friday's practice, but it looks as though all three starting wideouts have a fair shot at getting healthy enough to suit up in Green Bay on Monday. Of course, Gage will need to attain full medical clearance before he's able to retake the field.