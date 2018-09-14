Gage (knee) has been ruled out against the Panthers on Sunday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Gage's absence in Week 2 comes as no surprise, given that the rookie sixth-round pick has not yet participated in practice this week. The deepest receiver on Atlanta's depth chart, Gage was a longshot to take offensive snaps even if healthy. When healthy, Gage should primarily play on special teams.

