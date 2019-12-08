Allen signed with the Falcons on Saturday, and he is expected to serve as the team's starting punter during Sunday's game against Carolina.

Long-time punter Matt Bosher (groin) has been beleaguered by injury throughout 2019, but appeared to have a chance to go in Week 14 after being activated from injured reserve and tabbed with a questionable designation. He has since been shelved with injury again, leading to the re-signing of Allen, who punted for the Falcons between Weeks 10 and 13 in Bosher's absence.