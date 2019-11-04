The Falcons signed Allen to a contact on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Allen now becomes Atlanta's fifth punter of the season, after having spent the previous six years with the Patriots. The 29-year-old has averaged 45.3 yards per punt in his career, and he'll look to provide some much-needed consistency in the field position battle for the Falcons going forward.

