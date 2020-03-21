Allen has re-joined the Falcons after being cut Friday in what was a "procedural move," per Jason Butt of The Athletic.

The 30-year-old punter was moved off-and-back onto the roster within a matter of 24 hours, as Atlanta's front office wisely took advantage of minimum salary benefit rules to maneuver salary cap space. Now back on the roster after a brief hiatus, Allen will compete for role of starting punter in training camp after posting a career-worst 41.9 yards-per-punt average during 2019.