Falcons' Ryan Allen: Will stick with Atlanta in 2020
Allen signed a one-year contract extension with the Falcons on Tuesday, Will McFadden of the team's official site reports.
Allen played eight games for the Falcons in 2019 after signing in November. He averaged 41.9 yards over 28 punts, and he landed 14 of those inside the 20. There's no guarantee Allen wins the starting job in training camp, however, as Matt Bosher (groin) could be re-signed after spending the last nine seasons with the team.
