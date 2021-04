Becker signed with the Falcons on Tuesday, Matt Haley of the team's official site reports.

Becker failed to make the 53-man roster as an undrafted rookie with the Cardinals last season. The 23-year-old was mainly a blocking tight end in college, as he accrued just 16 receptions for 198 yards and five touchdowns over four seasons at SMU. He'll battle for a depth role in Atlanta.