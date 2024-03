Neuzil re-signed with the Falcons on Monday.

Neuzil will stay in Atlanta on a one-year deal, after spending 2022 and 2023 with the team. The Appalachian State product appeared in all 17 games last season, making four starts at center, while Drew Dalman tended to an ankle injury. Neuzil will likely be working to make the team as a depth option once again in 2024.